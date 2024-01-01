Latin Billboard Album Charts - Longest Leading No 1s Ever On Top Latin Albums Chart

Longest Leading No 1s Ever On Top Latin Albums Chart .
Justin Quiles New Album La Promesa Is Heating Up The Charts .
Latin Albums Billboard .
Ozunas Nibiru Debuts At No 1 On Top Latin Albums Chart .
Charts Billboard .
Maluma Scores Third Straight No 1 On 2 Latin Albums Charts .
Latin Music Billboard .
Charts Year End 2019 Billboard .
Mas Futuro Que Pasado Tops Latin Pop Albums Chart Billboard .
Romeo Santos Utopia Debuts At No 1 On The Top Latin Albums .
Natti Natasha Scores First Top Latin Albums Chart Top 10 .
Sech Dalexs The Academy Debuts In Top 10 On Latin .
Latin Albums Chart 10 Women To Debut In The Top 10 Billboard .
Bad Bunny Gets First No 1 On Top Latin Albums Chart With X .
Latin Albums Chart 10 Women To Debut In The Top 10 Billboard .
Top Hip Hop Songs R B Songs Chart Billboard .
Karol Gs Unstoppable Debuts At 1 On Billboards Latin .
Longest Leading No 1s Ever On Top Latin Albums Chart .
Nicky Jams Fenix Lands At No 1 On Top Latin Albums Chart .
Manuel Turizo Scores First Top 10 On Top Latin Albums Chart .
Luis Fonsi Celebrates Vida Debuting At No 1 On Top Latin .
Thalia Mon Laferte Debut In Top 10 On Latin Pop Albums .
Pitbull Returns To Top Latin Albums Chart With Libertad 548 .
Latin Album Sales Page 1 Billboard .
Puerto Rican Star Ozuna Nabs Four Guinness World Records .
Il Divos Amor Pasion Debuts At No 1 On Latin Albums .
50 Best Latin Albums Of The Decade Billboard .
Ozuna Reggaeton Artists Win Big At The 2019 Billboard Latin .
Mon Laferte Piso 21 Hit The Top Five On The Latin Pop .
Billboard To Alter Chart Tracking Week For Global Release .
Maluma Scores Second Straight No 1 On Top Latin Albums .
Nicky Jam Latest Album Fenix Debuts At 1 On Billboard Latin .
Monsta X Takes No 2 Spot On Billboard World Album Charts .
Charts Billboard .
Bad Bunny And Drake Top Billboard Latin Charts For Third .
Prince Royce Earns Fourth No 1 On Latin Albums Chart With .
Wisins Victory Debuts At No 2 On Top Latin Albums Chart .
For The First Time Youtube Consumption Will Inform The .
Billboard Magazine Wikipedia .
Who Is Ozuna A Look At The Latin Music Sensation With A New .
Brujeria Release Highest Charting Metal Album In The History .
Despacito Disappears As Daddy Yankee And Ozuna Ascend .
Top 200 Albums Billboard 200 Chart Billboard .