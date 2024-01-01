Latin Billboard Album Charts - Longest Leading No 1s Ever On Top Latin Albums Chart

Longest Leading No 1s Ever On Top Latin Albums Chart .

Justin Quiles New Album La Promesa Is Heating Up The Charts .

Latin Albums Billboard .

Ozunas Nibiru Debuts At No 1 On Top Latin Albums Chart .

Maluma Scores Third Straight No 1 On 2 Latin Albums Charts .

Latin Music Billboard .

Charts Year End 2019 Billboard .

Mas Futuro Que Pasado Tops Latin Pop Albums Chart Billboard .

Romeo Santos Utopia Debuts At No 1 On The Top Latin Albums .

Natti Natasha Scores First Top Latin Albums Chart Top 10 .

Sech Dalexs The Academy Debuts In Top 10 On Latin .

Latin Albums Chart 10 Women To Debut In The Top 10 Billboard .

Bad Bunny Gets First No 1 On Top Latin Albums Chart With X .

Latin Albums Chart 10 Women To Debut In The Top 10 Billboard .

Top Hip Hop Songs R B Songs Chart Billboard .

Karol Gs Unstoppable Debuts At 1 On Billboards Latin .

Longest Leading No 1s Ever On Top Latin Albums Chart .

Nicky Jams Fenix Lands At No 1 On Top Latin Albums Chart .

Manuel Turizo Scores First Top 10 On Top Latin Albums Chart .

Luis Fonsi Celebrates Vida Debuting At No 1 On Top Latin .

Thalia Mon Laferte Debut In Top 10 On Latin Pop Albums .

Pitbull Returns To Top Latin Albums Chart With Libertad 548 .

Latin Album Sales Page 1 Billboard .

Puerto Rican Star Ozuna Nabs Four Guinness World Records .

Il Divos Amor Pasion Debuts At No 1 On Latin Albums .

50 Best Latin Albums Of The Decade Billboard .

Ozuna Reggaeton Artists Win Big At The 2019 Billboard Latin .

Mon Laferte Piso 21 Hit The Top Five On The Latin Pop .

Billboard To Alter Chart Tracking Week For Global Release .

Maluma Scores Second Straight No 1 On Top Latin Albums .

Nicky Jam Latest Album Fenix Debuts At 1 On Billboard Latin .

Monsta X Takes No 2 Spot On Billboard World Album Charts .

Bad Bunny And Drake Top Billboard Latin Charts For Third .

Prince Royce Earns Fourth No 1 On Latin Albums Chart With .

Wisins Victory Debuts At No 2 On Top Latin Albums Chart .

For The First Time Youtube Consumption Will Inform The .

Billboard Magazine Wikipedia .

Who Is Ozuna A Look At The Latin Music Sensation With A New .

Brujeria Release Highest Charting Metal Album In The History .

Despacito Disappears As Daddy Yankee And Ozuna Ascend .