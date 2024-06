Groupm Announces Restructuring Prasanth Kumar Named Coo Campaign India - Groupm Announces Restructuring Prasanth Kumar Named Coo Campaign India

Groupm Announces Restructuring Prasanth Kumar Named Coo Campaign India .

Groupm Announces Next Steps In Its Transformation With Enhanced Agency .

Groupm New Roles For Prasanth Kumar And Tushar Vyas .

Prasanth Kumar To Take Over As Ceo Groupm South Asia Sam Singh Moves .

Groupm Reshuffles Top Management Prasanth Kumar Named Coo .

Groupm Names Prasanth Kumar As Coo South Asia Tushar Vyas As .

Prasanth Kumar Replaces Sam Singh As Groupm Ceo Insidesport .

Groupm Announces Next Steps In Its Transformation With Enhanced Agency .

Groupm Advertising Spend To Increase 23 2 Per Cent In 2021 Groupm .

How Have The Last 10 Years Been For The Industry Prasanth Kumar Groupm .

Groupm Launches Hyperlocal Audience Targeting Solution 39 Geo Granularity .

Digital Has Made Media Planning More Exciting Prasanth Kumar Groupm .

Groupm Announces Acquisition Of Analytics Firm Sandtable Groupm .

Prasanth Kumar Named President Of Aaai Exchange4media .

Groupm And Mma Unveil Guide For Modern Marketers Focusing On Growth .

Groupm S M Six Wins Rs 300 Crore Media Duties For Emami .

Prasanth Kumar To Take Over As Ceo Groupm South Asia From Sam Singh .

Groupm India Appoints Sidharth Parashar As President Investments And .

ప రస ద క మ ర Groupm Ceo గ బ ధ యతల స వ కర చ ర Audience Reports .

Brands Firms Need To Consistently Innovate Says Groupm S Prasanth .

Prasanth Kumar Named Coo Groupm South Asia New Roles For Parthasarathy .

Groupm Announces South Asia Restructuring Media Campaign Asia .

Groupm Announces M Platform Wpp .

Storyboard18 On Goafest 2023 Groupm 39 S Prasanth Kumar On How Ipl .

Exclusive Prasanth Kumar Ceo Groupm South Asia On Business Today Tv .