Billboard Latin Album Chart - Longest Leading No 1s Ever On Top Latin Albums Chart

Longest Leading No 1s Ever On Top Latin Albums Chart .

Ozunas Nibiru Debuts At No 1 On Top Latin Albums Chart .

Maluma Scores Third Straight No 1 On 2 Latin Albums Charts .

Romeo Santos Utopia Debuts At No 1 On The Top Latin Albums .

Latin Albums Chart 10 Women To Debut In The Top 10 Billboard .

Bad Bunny Gets First No 1 On Top Latin Albums Chart With X .