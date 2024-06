Bhubaneswar Bmc Showcauses Agency Over Waste Fee Bhubaneswar - Bhubaneswar Bmc Showcauses Agency Over Waste Fee Bhubaneswar

Bhubaneswar Bmc Showcauses Agency Over Waste Fee Bhubaneswar .

Micro Composting Centres Get Rid Of Garbage Waste In Bhubaneswar .

Bmc Puts Emphasis On Faecal Waste Management Odisha News Today .

Bmc Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Plans 39 Thank You 39 Note For .

Bhubaneswar Bmc Commissioner Chairs Review Meeting Vows Strict Action .

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Starts Collecting E Waste .

Bmc Sends Waste From Bhubaneswar To Sundargarh Factory For Producing .

Bhubaneswar Waste Collection Truck Hits Woman In Vss Nagar .

Bmc Resumes Dumping Of Waste At Bhuasuni Yard Bhubaneswar News .

Bhubaneswar Civic Body To Launch Safa App To Track Garbage Vehicles .

After 21 Years The Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Bmc Has Decided To .

Bmc Bmc To Hire More Manpower For Solid Waste Management Bhubaneswar .

Cleared Up Over 70 Pending Waste From Across City Bmc Bhubaneswar .

Bmc Bmc To Increase Awareness On E Waste Rules In Capital .

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Flooded With Pleas To Remove .

Bmc To Clear Garbage Hill Near Sainik School In Bhubaneswar In 7 Months .

Bhubaneswar Bmc Launches 39 Sachetak 39 App For Combating Covid 19 .

Odisha 38 New Covid19 Cases Reported From Bhubaneswar Bmc Area In .

Bmc To Impose Fine On People Throwing Waste On Bhubaneswar Roads .

Bmc To Intensify Drive On C D And Plastic Waste Bhubaneswar News .

Bmc To Add 75 Lcvs For Waste Collection Bhubaneswar News Times Of India .

Bmc Deploys Light Vehicles To Collect Waste Bhubaneswar News Times .

Daruthenga Savours Win As Bmc Stops Dumping Waste Bhubaneswar News News .

Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation Made Some Relaxations In Lockdown .

Covid19 Outbreak In Bhubaneswar Bmc Declares Bjb Nagar Harinagar .

Bhubaneswar Bmc Allows Ganesh Puja In City Without Public .

Civic Body In Odisha S Bhubaneswar To Impose Fine On .

Bmc Facing Challenges In Segregating Waste Bhubaneswar News Times .

No More Rooftop Hoardings In Bhubaneswar As Bmc Puts Ban On Them .

Bhubaneswar Bmc Launched E Waste Collection Campaign Through Safaiwala .

Musafaiwala Bmc Starts E Waste Collection Campaign Pragativadi .

Finally Bhubaneswar Gets Serious About Waste Segregation 1000 Bins By .

Bhubaneswar Cinema Halls Cable Operators To Pay Civic Fee Odishabytes .

Bmc Inaugurates Host Of Projects In Bhubaneswar Bhubaneswar News .

Bda And Bmc To Plant More Than 27000 Saplings In Bhubaneswar Kalingatv .

Bhubaneswar Bmc Starts Collecting Bio Medical Waste From Home .

Bmc 39 S Battery Operated Vehicles To Collect Garbage From Doorstep In .

Oxfam India Along With Bmc And Bda Organized A Cyclothon In Bhubaneswar .

Preparation For Neet At Bhubaneswar Odisha News Agency .

Bhubaneswar Bmc Debars Labourers From Outside State After 34 Test .

India 39 S First Open Air Waste To Art Museum Kicks Off In Bhubaneswar 21 .

Losing Her Job Due To Pandemic Teacher Becomes Driver Of Waste .

Bhubaneswar Bmc ଦ ୱ ର Containment Zone ଭ ବ ଘ ଷଣ ହ ଲ Dumduma Youtube .

Want Swachh Bhubaneswar Coming Soon Fees For Cleaning The City By Bmc .

Bmc Asks Advertiser To Cough Up 14 Lakh For Evading Licence Fee .

Bhubaneswar Bmc Prohibits Vendors From Setting Up Shop Near Pandals .

Travel Agents In Bhubaneswar Tour And Travels Bhubaneswar .

Bhubaneswar Here 39 S How You Can Apply For Trade Licence Online Ward .

Bmc Installed E Ravan For E Waste .

Indian Railways Has Commissioned Country S First Governmental Waste To .

Covid 19 Bmc Starts Collection Of Bio Medical Waste From Doorsteps In .

Three New Covid 19 Positive Cases Detected Six Cured In Bhubaneswar .

India 39 S First Open Air Waste To Art Museum Kicks Off In Bhubaneswar 21 .

Pollution Bhubaneswar Targets Malls Markets On Polythene Ban .

India 39 S First Open Air Waste To Art Museum Kicks Off In Bhubaneswar 21 .

Das Travels Most Popular Travelagency In Bhubaneswar If You Are .

Instt Of Medical Sciences Sum Hospital Bhubaneswar Admission .

Bhubaneswar Bmc Biomining ଜର ଆର ଅଳ ଆର ହ ବ ଖତ Youtube .

Bhubaneswar Bmc Seals Allen Institute After Over 20 Students Test .